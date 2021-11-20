Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CFO Michael D. Stornant Sells 20,686 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WWW opened at $33.35 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 141,437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

