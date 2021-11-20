Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.35. 467,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,243. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,309 shares of company stock worth $1,153,736 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

