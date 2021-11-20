Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $325.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.46.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.24. Workday has a 12-month low of $204.86 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,592.13, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

