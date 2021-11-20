Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Capitalization Hits $534,076.15

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $534,076.15 and $81.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $8.14 or 0.00013695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00090750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.73 or 0.07349845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,593.57 or 1.00258765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.