Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

XEBEF stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

