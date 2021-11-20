Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

XEBEF stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.