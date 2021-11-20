Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:XLO opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

