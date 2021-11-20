XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $1,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in XL Fleet by 2,204.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 190,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of XL Fleet by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 168,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

NYSE:XL opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $670.00 million, a P/E ratio of 240.62 and a beta of 0.49. XL Fleet Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.