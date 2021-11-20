Xuez (XUEZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92,483.59

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $92,483.59 and $78,375.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,175,864 coins and its circulating supply is 4,209,431 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars.

