Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of YMAB opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

