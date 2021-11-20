Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.82. Yatsen shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 59,970 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.