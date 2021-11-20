YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,372,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 874,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.11% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,646,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,508,000 after buying an additional 486,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 304,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,420,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE YPF opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

