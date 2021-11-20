Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.84) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.88). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.37) EPS.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

