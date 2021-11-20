Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Yuzhou Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Yuzhou Group Company Profile

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

