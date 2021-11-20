Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:YUZHF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Yuzhou Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
Yuzhou Group Company Profile
