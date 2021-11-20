Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 197,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CASI stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $130.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

