Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $743.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $752.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $733.11 million. Donaldson posted sales of $636.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 77,918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $60.67. 484,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

