Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report $164.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $181.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $692.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $708.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $900.90 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $902.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after acquiring an additional 624,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 382,674 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 368,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 624,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,441. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

