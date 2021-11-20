Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,194. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

