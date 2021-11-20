Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.01. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $10.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $27.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.84 to $27.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $17.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 81,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.32. 622,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,384. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $195.39 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average is $283.13.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

