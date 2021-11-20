Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.12. LendingTree posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

TREE stock traded down $4.73 on Friday, hitting $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,844. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $126.50 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 1.51.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 69,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

