Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

