Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Announce $2.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.51. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,653. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

