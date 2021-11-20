Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Announce -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

