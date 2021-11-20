Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce sales of $73.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.30 million. QCR posted sales of $75.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $285.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $292.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.47 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $344.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCRH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $904.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 4.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 115.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth about $497,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.