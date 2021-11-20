Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 1,121,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,826. The company has a market capitalization of $437.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,194 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

