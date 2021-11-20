Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Wayfair posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 900.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $200,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $274.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.96. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 352.33 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $222.28 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

