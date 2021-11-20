Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $631.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 169.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.59. 493,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $124.62.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.