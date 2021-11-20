Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post $230.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.60 million and the lowest is $228.10 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $200.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $877.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $978.48 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $981.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CWST traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 234,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $89.84.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.