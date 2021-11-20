Zacks: Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,560. Corning has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $60,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

