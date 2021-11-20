Zacks: Analysts Expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,451,134 shares of company stock worth $41,728,908 and sold 211,116 shares worth $5,756,025.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

