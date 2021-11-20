Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,881,000 after buying an additional 331,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

