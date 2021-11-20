Zacks: Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.09. Ralph Lauren posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,128. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $142.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.