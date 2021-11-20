Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. 1,921,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,554. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.13, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

