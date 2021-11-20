Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the lowest is $4.70 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $248.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,651,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,741,000 after acquiring an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,236,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

