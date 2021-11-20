Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

ROCK traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.