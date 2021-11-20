Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.64). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

NTLA traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.48. The company had a trading volume of 600,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,842. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $202.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,521 shares of company stock valued at $35,866,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 379.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

