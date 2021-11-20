Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 232,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 53.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in International Money Express by 485.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

