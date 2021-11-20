Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $61,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 145,181 shares of company stock worth $436,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 115,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

