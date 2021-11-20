Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post $71.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the lowest is $70.37 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $63.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $295.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $332.31 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $343.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PING. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Ping Identity stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,402,000 shares of company stock worth $341,568,060 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after acquiring an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

