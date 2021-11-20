Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

