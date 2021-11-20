Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.07. 1,175,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,989. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
