Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.07. 1,175,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,989. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

