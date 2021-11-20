Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ViewRay posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 147,142 shares of company stock worth $812,795. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ViewRay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in ViewRay by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 872,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,587. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $940.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.25.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.