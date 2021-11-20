Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.83 Million

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report sales of $89.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $304.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $505.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 224,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,213. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.81 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $416,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,730 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.