Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report sales of $89.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $56.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $304.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $472.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $505.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 224,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,213. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.81 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $416,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,730 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.