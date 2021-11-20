Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $639,817. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.