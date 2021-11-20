Zacks: Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. PVH posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.99. 743,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,941. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. PVH has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PVH by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in PVH by 188.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

