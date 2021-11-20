Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39).

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.91. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

