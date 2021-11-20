Zacks Investment Research Lowers Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

HNST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Honest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Honest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Honest has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $266,670 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,925,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $4,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $8,074,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

