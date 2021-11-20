Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.