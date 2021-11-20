Zacks Investment Research Lowers VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $437.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

