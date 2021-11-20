Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 323.58% and a negative return on equity of 108.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

