Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

UP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

